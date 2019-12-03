Visa Selects Episode Six as a Fintech Fast Track Partner in APAC

Companies Announce Collaboration to Streamline the Way Fintechs Build, Test and Launch New Products

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Episode Six, a next-generation financial technology provider, has been selected by Visa as a partner in its Fintech Fast Track program for hosted financial and payments product solutions in Asia Pacific (APAC). This follows closely after Visa announced its collaboration with the technology provider to streamline the way fintechs build, test and launch new products.

As part of their relationship, Episode Six has implemented Visa functionalities such as Visa Direct and Visa Token Service (VTS) into its software technology platform, thus expanding access to Visa's core digital capabilities and its global payments network. Episode Six's platform can be licensed for use by fintechs and other companies and hosted in their own data center or cloud, giving them full control to customize and manage financial and payments products.

"We've built a future-proofed solution that benefits those in the fintech space and the broader financial services industry, but also any company that's looking to participate in digital transformation," said Episode Six CEO John Mitchell. "We're happy to have partnered with Visa to expand our growing footprint in APAC. We look forward to working closely with them to enable clients to get to market faster with more innovative and customer-centric product solutions."

Episode Six's platform provides a comprehensive set of more than 500 APIs to facilitate a higher level of innovation and customization, thus allowing its clients to build consumer and business products to meet their customers' different and evolving needs. Its global solution has the capability to handle different languages, currencies and country-specific regulatory requirements, as well as flexible cloud or on-premise hosting options. These capabilities unify and simplify the management of product solutions across countries and regions.

This announcement comes shortly after Episode Six announced its expansion in Japan, Southeast Asia and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as the addition of three executive leadership team members in these regions. Episode Six also recently rolled out its latest product enhancement, IONIC Technology, which allows its clients to bind their own code and behavior requirements into Episode Six's existing system framework.

For more on Episode Six's future-proofed financial and payments software technology, visit www.episodesix.com.

About Episode Six

Episode Six provides a next-generation financial technology platform for creating innovative and differentiated financial and payments products for consumers and businesses, enabling financial institutions, fintechs and other innovative companies to serve their customers better. Episode Six was founded by payments pioneers with the mission of redefining what is possible in the financial services and payments industries - industries that are increasingly burdened with inflexible legacy technology, which severely limits product evolution and innovation. Episode Six's proprietary, innovative software platform technology was built from scratch using state-of-the-art technology, and was architected to be future-proofed. It provides unparalleled product customization and on-demand product management capabilities. It is portable and compatible for use anywhere in the world with easy installation, integration and connection facilitated by an extensive and comprehensive set of APIs. Episode Six makes it possible for companies of all sizes to effortlessly design and manage products that consumers and businesses want and need. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Mead

Caliber Corporate Advisers

michelle@calibercorporate.com

(888) 550-6385 ext. 7

SOURCE: Episode Six

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568870/Visa-Selects-Episode-Six-as-a-Fintech-Fast-Track-Partner-in-APAC