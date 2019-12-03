Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) technology, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Astreon, a partner of Gurtam. Astreon and Gurtam offer a one-in-a-kind, one-stop solution to integrate and distribute BeWhere's Mobile IoT products.

Astreon, an IoT aggregator and service provider, implements and distributes electronic monitoring and tracking systems which offer many flexible options for all businesses in all vertical markets. Astreon is a VAR focused business with partners all over the world; and enables businesses to easily distribute and support white labelled or Astreon branded turnkey IoT solutions. Astreon is a partner of Gurtam. With over 2.3 million devices connected today, Gurtam is a worldwide IoT and satellite monitoring platform providing services for various industries such as fleet management, mobile and stationary asset tracking, staff monitoring, and more.

"Integrating with one the world's largest IoT solution providers is yet another validation of our technology", says Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere. "Through their partner relationship, Astreon platform gives us a unique access to Gurtam's customers worldwide and bring our low-cost sophisticated products as a new solution for existing needs".

"Astreon strives to pull together best in class B2B IoT products to provide to our channel partners through turnkey IoT Solutions", says Andrew Singer, Executive Vice President of Astreon. "BeWhere has developed some of the industry's best M-IoT devices, providing excellent value and high quality. Gurtam delivers the IoT platform that meets the needs of 99% of all business consumers worldwide. We are honored to have partners such as these."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BeWhere Inc.

Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth

1 (844) 229-4373 x 107

mberry@bewhere.com

About Astreon

Astreon has 30 collective years' experience in the custom software development, SaaS and wireless industries. This has provided us with a unique outlook in today's IoT industry as we develop and implement simple, powerful and easy to use applications for our partners.

We are one of the leading providers of solutions in the IoT industry. We are consistently introducing new wireless platforms, shaping the future and changing the way people do business. We provide you with the services and applications that you need to be more productive and responsive to today's increasing industry demands.

Partnered with Gurtam, we are a Master VAR and are pleased to be your gateway to success as it relates to connectivity, SaaS applications and hardware solutions.

About Gurtam

Under the hood of Gurtam, there are 17 years of expertise in software engineering in the industry of GPS tracking, satellite monitoring, and telematics. A team of 220+ people from five offices around the world builds products used by hundreds of companies globally. Wialon, the IoT and satellite monitoring platform and the Gurtam's flagship product, tracks more than 2,300,000 units in 130+ countries and supports 2000+ types of hardware. The amazing and supportive Gurtam community consists of more than 1600 partners around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Boston

Business Development Office

130 Trapelo Rd.,

Belmont, MA 02478, USA

Phone: +1 617 963 3589

sales@gurtam.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the "Company") does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

