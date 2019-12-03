Solar electricity production increased by almost 9.2% in the January-September period, but installations barely changed from the first nine months of the preceding year.From pv magazine France. France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has published new solar installation statistics for the nine months to the end of September. The country added 707 MW of new PV capacity to the grid, bringing cumulative installations to 9.6 GW, with around 300 MW of the year's new additions deployed in the third quarter alone. In the first three quarters of 2018, by comparison, new capacity additions ...

