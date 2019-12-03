Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest demand planning and forecasting solution for a FMCG company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's demand planning and forecasting analysis helped a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company based out of Germany to slash operational costs and increase profits. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client integrate supply and demand planning.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Lack of end-to-end visibility and collaboration in a multi-tier environment

Lack of planning and coordination between supply chain tiers

Unexpected and seasonal changes in product demand

Infiniti's demand planning and forecasting analysis comprised of:

Market research engagement to thoroughly analyze the German FMCG market landscape

Market opportunity assessment to identify lucrative business opportunities in the German FMCG market

Inventory management solution to efficiently align the current demand and supply requirements

Demand forecasting analysis to integrate supply and demand planning

Competitor analysis solution to analyze competitors' supply chain operations and processes

The demand planning and forecasting analysis helped the FMCG company to:

Better manage supply and demand planning

Build a back-up or contingency plan

Increase real-time visibility into supply chain processes

Reduce communication gaps between production and distribution units

Reduce time to market

Identify third-party logistics provider to support at times of peak demand

Reduce operating costs by 27%

