Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Transactions in relation to a share buyback programme

In the previous announcement on buyback transactions in week 47 the information for Friday 22 November was missing. At the end of week 47 the bank held in total 15,542,538 shares and SDRs. The transactions for that day were as follows:



Week Date Time Number of SDR's Price per SDR Purchase price (SEK) 47 22.11.2019 428,045 6.07 2,602,300

In week 48 Arion Bank purchased own shares on Nasdaq Iceland and Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) on Nasdaq Stockholm. See further details below.

Share buyback on Nasdaq Iceland:

Week Date Time Number of shares Share price Purchase price (ISK) 48 25.11.2019 10:06 400,000 78.0 31,200,000 48 25.11.2019 10:15 450,000 78.0 35,100,000 48 26.11.2019 09:34 875,000 78.3 68,512,500 48 27.11.2019 12:28 900,000 79.1 71,190,000 48 28.11.2019 09:34 600,000 80.3 48,180,000 48 28.11.2019 09:35 300,000 80.3 24,090,000 48 29.11.2019 09:35 400,000 80.4 32,160,000 48 29.11.2019 09:42 500,000 80.4 40,200,000 Week 48 Total 4,425,000 350,632,500



Buyback of SDR's on Nasdaq Stockholm

Week Date Time Number of SDR's Price per SDR Purchase price (SEK) 48 25.11.2019 11,833 6.07 71,770 48 26.11.2019 246,375 6.12 1,507,027 48 27.11.2019 56,375 6.16 347,259 48 28.11.2019 375,413 6.26 2,349,860 48 29.11.2019 38,379 6.30 241,657 Week 48 Total 728,375 4,517,573.0



The transactions are carried out in accordance with the Bank's share buyback programme that was announced on both stock exchanges on 31 October 2019 and initiated on the same day.

The Bank held 15,542,538 of own shares and SDRs prior to the transactions in week 48 and holds 20,995,813 shares and SDRs by the end of the same week. The Bank currently holds 1.16% of issued shares in the Bank. Since the launch of the share buyback programme the Bank has bought in total 16,792,000 shares and 3,903,914 SDRs.

In accordance with the buyback programme a maximum of 59,000,000 shares/SDRs in total will be purchased, corresponding to 3.25% of the current issued share capital. It is planned to purchase up to 20,650,000 SDRs in Sweden, corresponding to 1.14% of the current issued capital, and up to 38,350,000 shares in Iceland, corresponding to 2.11% of the current issued capital. The total consideration for purchased SDRs shall not exceed ISK 1,575,000,000 in Sweden and ISK 2,925,000,000 for purchased shares in Iceland (ISK 4.5 billion total). The Programmes shall end when the aforementioned conditions are met but no later than 17 March 2020. The CEO of Arion Bank is entitled to discontinue the Programmes at any time.

The Programmes will be carried out in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in Iceland and Sweden, including Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), Icelandic acts on limited liability companies, No. 2/1995 and on securities transactions, No. 108/2007, and Icelandic regulation on insider information and market manipulation, No. 630/2005.

