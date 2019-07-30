Molecular Partners AG: Updated Invitation & Agenda for Molecular Partners R&D Day 2019 - Dec. 12, 2019 - 7.30-10.00am - NYC

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN)

Invitation

We're looking forward to welcoming you at Molecular Partners' R&D Day on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 7:30am to 10:00am.

The event will take place at The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York City. Click here for directions.

Below is a detailed agenda of the event.

If you have any questions about the event or in order to register, please contact Susan A. Noonan at susan@sanoonan.com.

Agenda R&D Day 2019 - Novel Therapeutic Designs Applied

7:30am: Registration & Breakfast



8:00-8:20: Corporate Overview

Dr. Patrick Amstutz

Chief Executive Officer, Molecular Partners



8:20-8:35: Abicipar - Presentation of Recently Updated 2 Year Data

Dr. Jeremy Wolfe

Practicing Ophthalmology Specialist



8:35-8:50: MP0250 Trial in Multiple Myeloma

Dr. Stefan Knop

Department Head Hematology, University of Würzburg, Germany

8:50-9:00: Clinical Pipeline

Dr. Nicolas Leupin

Chief Medical Officer, Molecular Partners



9:00-9:15: Preclinical Pipeline

Dr. Daniel Steiner

SVP Research, Molecular Partners



9:15-9:30: Novel Therapeutic Designs

Dr. Jordi Rodon Ahnert

Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics

MD Anderson Cancer Center



9:30-9:35: Summary & Key Takeaways

9:35-10:00: Q&A

10:00am: End

Audio webcast

The event will be webcast live and will be made available on the company's website under the Investors section. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapeutics. The company continues to attract talented individuals who share the passion to develop breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on oncology and immuno-oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

Molecular Partners AG

Wagistrasse 14

8952 Zurich-Schlieren

Switzerland

Phone: +41 44 755 77 00

