Better Collective A/S: Better Collective considers a directed share issue

Regulatory release no. 35/2019

Better Collective A/S ("Better Collective" or the "Company"), the world's leading sports betting affiliate with a growing presence in the US, today announces its intention to carry out a directed share issue of approximately 4 million shares (the "Issue") to a number of institutional investors.





The transaction in brief

Based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on 25 April 2019, the Issue is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuilding"), which will commence immediately following this announcement. Pricing and allocation of the new shares are expected to take place before the beginning of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm at 09:00 CEST on 4 December 2019. The timing of closing, pricing and allocation in the Bookbuilding is at the discretion of the Company. The Company will announce the outcome of the Issue when the Bookbuilding has been completed in a subsequent press release.





Reasons for the Issue and use of net proceeds

The Company believes that using the flexibility provided by a directed placing is the most appropriate and optimal transaction structure at this time in order to raise capital for the continued growth strategy through acquisitions in a time and cost-effective manner. Moreover, the Company will further diversify the investor base.

In connection with the Issue, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking on future share issuances for a period of 180 days. The Company's lock-up undertaking is subject to certain specific exceptions, e.g. that the Company can carry out future share issuances if done so in the context of and as an integral part of an industrial acquisition pursuant to its announced growth strategy.





About Better Collective

Better Collective is the world's leading sports betting affiliate with a growing presence in the US. Better Collective is a Danish registered company headquartered in Copenhagen. The Company was founded in 2002 by Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen, both of whom remain part of the executive management team as CEO and COO, respectively.

The business model is based on referring users to iGaming operators. Revenue is generated from iGaming operators and is based on a revenue share model ("revenue share"), cost per acquisition model ("CPA"), or a combination of the two, and US subscription revenue. In the first nine months of 2019, revenue share accounted for 71% of the revenue (79% of player-related revenue) with 16% coming from CPA, 4% from subscription revenue, and 9% from other income. The number of New Depositing Customers (NDCs) was more than 313,000, which amounts to 74% compared to the same period last year.

The Company reported revenue of 48 mEUR for the first nine months of 2019, which represented an annual growth rate of 69 percent. Organic revenue growth was 27%. Reported EBITA amounted to 20 mEUR in the first nine months of 2019, which represented an EBITA margin of 42 percent. Better Collective believes that the Company is well-positioned to continue to grow faster than the iGaming market through organic growth as well as through acquisitive growth.





Advisors

Nordea Advisory & ECM, part of Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland and Citigroup Global Markets Limited act as Global Coordinators and Bookrunners in connection with the Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB and Bruun & Hjejle Advokatpartnerselskab are legal advisors to Better Collective, and Advokatfirman Vinge KB and Shearman & Sterling LLP are legal advisers to the Global Coordinators and Bookrunners.





Further information

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective A/S

Flemming Pedersen, CFO of Better Collective A/S

Tel: +45 2363 8844

E-mail: investor@bettercollective.com





This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:50 p.m. CET on December 3, 2019.

Forward-looking statements

Information to distributors

