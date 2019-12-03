MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

Progression of the portfolio with FDA IND clearance to initiate clinical activities for mdc-TJK and mdc-ANG entering preclinical

Launch of Animal Health activities

Revenue increase and strong cash position in line with expectations

Post-closing events

Up to 19 M$ grant from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for mdc-WWM

Antipsychotic programs: confirmation of clinical activities start for the second long-acting injectable antipsychotic mdc-TJK and interim analysis for mdc-IRM Phase 3 in the second half of 2020

The information contained in this press release will be commented by the MedinCell management team during an online conference on December 3, 2019. The comments and answers to participants' questions will be available on invest.medincell.com

Press release related to half-year events is available on MedinCell's website: https://invest.medincell.com/news

