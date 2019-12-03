MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):
Progression of the portfolio with FDA IND clearance to initiate clinical activities for mdc-TJK and mdc-ANG entering preclinical
Launch of Animal Health activities
Revenue increase and strong cash position in line with expectations
Post-closing events
- Up to 19 M$ grant from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for mdc-WWM
- Antipsychotic programs: confirmation of clinical activities start for the second long-acting injectable antipsychotic mdc-TJK and interim analysis for mdc-IRM Phase 3 in the second half of 2020
The information contained in this press release will be commented by the MedinCell management team during an online conference on December 3, 2019. The comments and answers to participants' questions will be available on invest.medincell.com
Press release related to half-year events is available on MedinCell's website: https://invest.medincell.com/news
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005830/en/
Contacts:
MedinCell
David Heuzé
Communication leader
david.heuze@medincell.com
+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86
NewCap
Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alexia Faure
Investor relations
medincell@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media relations
medincell@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94