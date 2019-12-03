REDHILL BIOPHARMA

On 22 November 2019, RedHill held an investor and analyst day in New York with the focus on the two new products about to be launched in the US. Talicia and Aemcolo are to be launched imminently (Q419 and Q120 respectively) and could be major products for RedHill. From a commercial perspective, this makes 2020 a potentially transformative year for RedHill, and good sales uptake could be a positive catalyst for the stock. The recent strategic investment of $36.3m by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals means that RedHill has a comfortable cash position to ramp up its US salesforce to optimise the launch. Our valuation is slightly higher at $575m or $16.3 per ADS.

