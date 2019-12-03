Broker-Dealer Captures Media Exposure Together With Newswire at a Fraction of the Cost of an FTE

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Industry Experts Cultivate Media Relationships to Gain Media Attention

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / A leading broker-dealer utilizes Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to create a strategic media and marketing communications plan, which helps capture the media's attention. An Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) worked closely with the broker-dealer to gain a better understanding of their media and marketing goals. Newswire's industry expert implemented the right plan to deliver the company's message out at the right time through the right mediums, increasing media exposure in their respective industry.

The broker-dealer had previously received media attention in its early years. However, as the company grew, its priorities and focus were placed on the company's growth. Today, the company is able to revisit their media strategy and has chosen Newswire's Guided Tour to support them through new media challenges and overcome hurdles to gain media exposure at a fraction of the cost of a full-time equivalent. With the flexibility to invest as much involvement as they please, the broker-dealer is able to continue focusing on mission-critical tasks at hand with the help of the right media and marketing communications plan. The dedicated EMAS works diligently with the broker-dealer's team to bridge new media relationships by sending the right message at the right time.

"Newswire strives to deliver the best-in-class software and service to our customers," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "By seeing an increase in the broker-dealer's media mentions, it validates the high-tech, high-touch solution we have cultivated over the years."

Being on the Guided Tour allows the broker-dealer to have all-encompassing access to a "customerized" Earned Media Advantage Plan (EMAP) that lays out the action steps to take in order to speed up the timeline to gain the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales, which also helps with media exposure. The EMAP is an integrated media and marketing communication plan on-demand, creating a roadmap to achieve yearly sales and marketing goals. Implemented with the help of an EMAS, sending the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums, the broker-dealer has become industry-worthy news amongst the media.

"We have a solid team of industry experts who are able to leverage their media and marketing skills to the fullest to create a truly "customerized' EMAP for every client," Terenzio said. "With that in hand and through great cooperation of the broker-dealer, the results have been phenomenal, already surpassing their mid-year goals."

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is a cost-effective way any business, such as broker-dealers, can utilize to gain the Earned Media Advantage at a fraction of the cost of an FTE or outsourcing to an agency. With the best-in-class science, process, and technology readily available through an EMAS, the Guided Tour is the all-in-one, high-tech, high-touch solution businesses are looking for to reduce their time to market.

