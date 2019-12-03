Not for release, publication or distribution in the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia or Member States of the European Economic Area ("EEA").

Kuros announces final result of Capital Increase - total gross proceeds of CHF 12.5 million raised

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, December 3, 2019 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) (the Company or Kuros) announces the final number of Offered Shares and gross proceeds from the Rights Offering and Share Offering, first announced on November 19, 2019, in which a total of up to 6,405,022 new registered shares of Kuros sourced from the ordinary and authorized share capital with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each were offered at an Offer Price of CHF 1.95 per share.

Following the rights exercise period, 4,079,548 new registered shares for which subscription rights were not exercised were placed in the Share Offering, which was oversubscribed to eligible institutional investors or others. Combined with the 2,325,474 new registered shares, which were validly subscribed for in the Rights Offering, the total number of new registered shares placed in the Offering at the Offer Price of CHF 1.95 per share amounts to 6,405,022. Total gross proceeds raised from the Capital Increase amount to CHF 12.5 million.

As previously announced, 2,818,718 Offered Shares were preferably allocated to Optiverder B.V., beneficially owned by Mr. C.A.C.M. Oomen, Delft, The Netherlands due to such investor's early binding order, the size of its order and the signing of a lock-up of 90 days after the First Day of Trading by the investor.

As a result of the Capital Increase, Kuros' share capital will increase from CHF 16,012,556, whereof 953,945 Shares have been issued from the Company's conditional share capital for bond and similar debt instrument and are not recorded in the commercial register yet, to CHF 22,417,578, divided into 22,417,578 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each.

Kuros intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering in its discretion for the commercialization of its products and the further development of its product candidates.

The listing and First Day of Trading of the new registered shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the delivery of the new registered shares against payment of the Offer Price are expected to take place on December 6, 2019.

Capitalized terms used in this press release have the meaning given to such terms in the offering and listing prospectus published by the Company on November 20, 2019.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for tissue repair and regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington, MA, U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visitwww.kurosbio.comfor additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone, rather than scar tissue, following implantation. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, meaning that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is now supported by over two years' clinical experience since its launch in the United Kingdom in May 2017. For more information, see:www.magnetosbonegraft.com

About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)

Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) consists of a natural fibrin-based healing matrix with an immobilized targeted bone growth factor (truncated human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog). Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) is designed to be applied directly into and around an intervertebral body fusion device as a gel, where it polymerizes in situ. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) functions via the well-established mechanism of action of parathyroid hormone; has been demonstrated in animal models of spinal fusion to be comparable to rhBMP-2; and has been shown in preclinical studies to be easy to use and ideal for open or minimally invasive techniques. Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) is an investigational drug/biologic combination product candidate. Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has been evaluated in animals for use in lumbar interbody fusion. The safety & efficacy of Fibrin PTH (KUR-113) has not yet been evaluated for spinal fusion in humans.

