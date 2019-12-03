Trousdale Ventures, LLC: Trousdale Ventures Invests In SkinTe Wellness And Beauty Brand

Global Venture Capital Firm Founded By Phillip Sarofim Joins Noteworthy Investors Including Karlie Kloss, Diane von Furstenberg, Sara Blakely, Leslie Blodgett, and Brian Lee

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Trousdale Ventures (www.trousdalevc.com), a Beverly Hills and Austin-based private investment firm focusing on both private equity and venture capital opportunities led by Phillip Sarofim has invested in SkinTe (www.skinte.com), an innovative beauty and wellness beverage specially formulated to promote daily well-being.

Phillip Sarofim; Chief Executive Officer, Trousdale Ventures

Trousdale Ventures joins noteworthy SkinTe investors that includes, beauty and fashion luminaries such as model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, renowned designer Diane von Furstenberg, noted businesswoman Sara Blakely, beauty industry magnate Leslie Blodgett and entrepreneur Brian Lee.

SkinTe recently entered into partnerships with Sprouts, where the product will be available throughout its 340 locations beginning January 2020, along with an expanding list of retailers that includes Erewhon, Goop, and high-profile beauty, hotel/spa, and hospitality venues including Equinox Hotel, Ojai Valley, Four Seasons, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Standard Hollywood, Terranea, Waldorf Astoria, Shen Beauty and Earth Bar.

"We are thrilled to have Phillip Sarofim and Trousdale Ventures as an investor in SkinTe. Not only is he a wonderful investor, but his deep understanding and appreciation of our product and the purpose behind our brand makes him a valued thought-partner as we continue to grow and scale our business," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bassima Mroue.

From L to R: SkinTe Founders: Bassima Mroue; Elizabeth Zieg; Dr Amy Bader

Founded by three women - Dr. Amy Bader, chef Elizabeth Zieg and business executive Bassima Mroue - on a mission to unleash health and beauty from the inside out, SkinTe is a power-packed combination of collagen, super herbs, and real brewed teas. Doctor-formulated and chef perfected, SkinTe is the first brand to carbonate collagen and offers a deliciously refreshing experience while providing beauty benefits and beyond. Light, fizzy, and delicious, SkinTe offers three flavors, Green Tea Grapefruit, White Tea Ginger, and the newest caffeine-free flavor, Hibiscus Vanilla. The company recently introduced its new Te Trio Variety Pack, a sampler set that features one can of each flavor.

"Partners Bassima Mroue, Dr. Amy Bader and Elizabeth Zieg have innovated an extraordinary product that brilliantly bridges the health, beauty and fashion categories and is on the fast track toward achieving impressive success both in the retail and direct response markets. Trousdale Ventures is proud to join SkinTe's family of noteworthy investors to help the company realize its exciting potential," said Sarofim.

About Trousdale Ventures, LLC: Trousdale Ventures, LLC is a privately-held investment firm owned and managed by partners Phillip Sarofim and Brian Grigsby with a portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage, children's educational products, sporting goods, travel and lifestyle, transportation, and entertainment. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at (www.trousdalevc.com).

