The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 03.12.2019
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 03.12.2019
ISIN Name
CA4030721019 BLUESKY DIGITAL ASS.CORP.
CA6218861004 MOUNT LOGAN CAP. INC.
CA96041W1086 WESTKAM GOLD
DE000BLB49B3 0,9,BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/27
DE000BLB49D9 0,35,BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/23
DE0006289317 ISHS ESTXX TELEC.30-15UC.
GB00BGR7LD51 CABOT ENERGY LS 0,01
SG1BB3000009 STAR PHARMACEUTICAL LTD.
US06985P2092 BASIC ENER.SVCS NEW DL-01
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 03.12.2019
ISIN Name
CA4030721019 BLUESKY DIGITAL ASS.CORP.
CA6218861004 MOUNT LOGAN CAP. INC.
CA96041W1086 WESTKAM GOLD
DE000BLB49B3 0,9,BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/27
DE000BLB49D9 0,35,BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/23
DE0006289317 ISHS ESTXX TELEC.30-15UC.
GB00BGR7LD51 CABOT ENERGY LS 0,01
SG1BB3000009 STAR PHARMACEUTICAL LTD.
US06985P2092 BASIC ENER.SVCS NEW DL-01