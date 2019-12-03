Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEEV ISIN: GB00BGR7LD51 Ticker-Symbol: NU6B 
Frankfurt
02.12.19
08:20 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,003
-14,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CABOT ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABOT ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC0,400+5,26 %
BLUESKY DIGITAL ASSETS CORP0,0010,00 %
CABOT ENERGY PLC0,015-14,29 %
MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC0,234-20,95 %
STAR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED0,297-100,00 %
WESTKAM GOLD CORP0,0020,00 %