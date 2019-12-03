The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 03.12.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 03.12.2019



ISIN Name



CA4030721019 BLUESKY DIGITAL ASS.CORP.

CA6218861004 MOUNT LOGAN CAP. INC.

CA96041W1086 WESTKAM GOLD

DE000BLB49B3 0,9,BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/27

DE000BLB49D9 0,35,BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/23

DE0006289317 ISHS ESTXX TELEC.30-15UC.

GB00BGR7LD51 CABOT ENERGY LS 0,01

SG1BB3000009 STAR PHARMACEUTICAL LTD.

US06985P2092 BASIC ENER.SVCS NEW DL-01