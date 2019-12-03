Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5H0 ISIN: US45866F1049 Ticker-Symbol: IC2 
Tradegate
03.12.19
16:03 Uhr
84,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,00
84,50
22:31
84,00
84,50
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC84,500,00 %