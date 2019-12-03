Lands' End Names Constanze Freienstein Managing Director, Europe

Appointment strengthens Lands' End's European leadership team

DODGEVILLE, Wisconsin, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, Inc., (NASDAQ: LE) a leading uni-channel retailer, today announced that Constanze Freienstein has joined the company as Managing Director, Europe. In this role, Freienstein will oversee Lands' End's European business, including developing and executing strategies designed to expand and strengthen its customer base.

"With decades of success in the retail space and an extensive knowledge of the European market, Constanze is an excellent fit to lead our European business," said Angie Rieger, senior vice president of international, Lands' End. "We look forward to leveraging her skills and experience to grow Lands' End's presence in this market."

Freienstein brings more than 20 years of experience leading and advising successful multi-channel retail and lifestyle businesses across Europe. Most recently, she served as the Customer and Marketing Director for Hudson's Bay Company's European business. She has also held key leadership roles at various European and American companies, including Dilger Sommelier Selection, McArthurglen Group, Metro AG and A.T. Kearney.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at?www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

