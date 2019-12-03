HealRWorld and The SDG Impact Fund Launch HealRWorld Donor Advised Fund

Special Purpose Fund to Drive Private Sector Engagement in Support of the United Nations' 17 SDGs

SOMERVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / HealRWorld, (HRW) a leading provider of ESG data and digital engagement platforms and The SDG Impact Fund today announced the launch of the new HealRWorld Donor Advised Fund to support HRW's mission of creating a more inclusive and regenerative global economy by enabling patronage and investment into socially and environmentally-committed private companies at scale. The firm will leverage their unique private company ESG insights to engage with corporations, government entities and consumers via their digital and media platforms. HRW's strategy combines data with digital and media channels to create a powerful ecosystem promoting 1.2M+ private sustainably committed companies (and growing) that represent over $6T+ in global annual sales and nearly 20M employees. At the request of HRW, Dun & Bradstreet® (D&B)-the leader in private company business information-analyzed their data and found that on average HRW companies are 3 times more creditworthy than their peers and are "doing well by doing good.' HRW seeks to leverage this finding to entice the financial community and global enterprises to provide better rates and more investment opportunities to private sustainably committed companies.



"In order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, creating ESG data and platforms to engage with and support global Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises committed to environmental consciousness and social justice is critical. HealRWorld has spent the last 5 years building the big data, ecosystems and digital platforms to propel this movement and the SDG Impact Fund helps level the playing field for us by enabling access to private donorship to help us achieve our mission. It's no surprise that women-owned companies get less than 2% of venture capital investment, and that impact investment is a new space that is just starting to become comfortable with "patient capital'….so we believe the Donor Advised Fund vehicle is one of the best choices to grow our company," said Michele Bongiovanni, former D&B Senior Director of SME Innovation and CEO/Founder of HealRWorld. "We are proud to join forces with the reputable and innovative group of values-aligned thought leaders at the SDG Impact Fund to make our vision a reality."

Bongiovanni is also launching a new digital television series to drive awareness and engagement of social enterprises and their innovations. "Angels.Inc is a new TV series that showcases the psyche, consciousness, visions - and stories - of the social innovators and committed corporations evolving the future of our world at the intersection of our current planetary and social crises and a reimagined future - in fulfillment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. But this isn't just about social impact investors…. it's about the entire ecosystem-investors, philanthropists, corporations and thought leaders that support the most impactful innovators of our time," she emphasized. Donors can support this mission as well through the newly created Angels.Inc Donor Advised Fund.



"At the SDG Impact Fund we are in constant pursuit of individuals, for profits, and not for profits in search of innovative ways to help reach the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. For many decades donor advised funds have been a recommended place for charitable giving to sit dormant rather than be put to work in a more expendable fashion. At the SDG Impact Fund, we believe that true "Impact" cannot be achieved at 5% to 8% annual payout rates. More can be done. More should be done. Michele and her team are not only innovative in their approach, they give the charitable giving audience yet another place to laser focus our time, talent, and treasure. We are tremendously excited to have Michele and her newly created funds on board with what we know is attainable. Together we help the world take a small step towards achieving the 17 SDG goals," said Tony Suber, Executive Director of the SDG Impact Fund.



On November 25th, 2019, the HealRWorld and Angels.Inc Funds were named component funds of the SDG Impact Fund donor advised fund platform. The Funds (the HealRWorld Fund & Angels.Inc Fund) are component parts of the charity.

HealRWorld® is a woman-owned, social impact entity that provides ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) big data insights on private companies with platforms to foster a more inclusive and regenerative global economy. Our team includes experienced leaders from big data, AI, and digital media from the financial services industry.

The SDG Impact Fund ® is one of the most innovative, forward-thinking, and knowledgeable leaders on charitable giving in the nation. We strive to make giving convenient, flexible, and efficient for donors, helping them maximize their philanthropy through charitable giving accounts, also known as donor advised funds.

