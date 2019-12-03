Pacific Iron Ore Corporation Announces Sale of Mining Claims

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Pacific Iron Ore Corporation (the "Corporation") announces that it has sold all of its mining claims (the "POC Claims") to an arm's length third-party purchaser (the "Purchaser") for cash consideration of $10,000, pursuant to the terms of a definitive claims purchase agreement between the Corporation and the Purchaser dated December 2, 2019 (the "Claims Purchase Agreement"). Under the Claims Purchase Agreement, the Purchaser has additionally agreed to (i) perform all of the obligations that the Corporation owes pursuant to two option agreements that it had previously granted over the POC Claims; and (ii) replace the Corporation's secured letter of credit in the amount of $38,800, which the Corporation had provided to applicable governmental authorities in respect of potential remediation obligations, with a secured letter of credit provided by the Purchaser.

