Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142ZA ISIN: CA23286A1049 Ticker-Symbol: D5R1 
Frankfurt
03.12.19
08:00 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DXI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXI ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,015
0,029
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DXI ENERGY
DXI ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DXI ENERGY INC0,0150,00 %