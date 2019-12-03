Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWUW ISIN: CA37518K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BRR2 
Tradegate
02.12.19
16:34 Uhr
0,264 Euro
-0,018
-6,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,241
0,283
22:58
0,242
0,282
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIGA METALS CORPORATION0,264-6,38 %