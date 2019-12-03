Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") today announced the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting" or "AGM"), held in Toronto, Ontario, on December 2, 2019. The Meeting was chaired by Beleave's CEO, Jeannette VanderMarel.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular (the "MIC") dated October 28, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting as set out below:

All nominees listed were elected to the Company's Board of Directors for the ensuing year; Debra Bielecki Kevin Keagan Vasilios (Bill) Panagiotakopoulos Andrew Steane Jeannette VanderMarel



Approval of McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors for the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders;

Approval of the Stock Option Plan Resolution;

Approval of Stock Consolidation Resolution authorizing the directors of the Company to consolidate the number of issued and outstanding common shares by a ratio of up to 10:1, at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors held a meeting appointing Debra Bielecki as Chairman of the Board, and confirmed the members of the Audit, Compensation and Governance committees as set out in the MIC.

CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY

An audio recording is now live and available for replay for 30 days from December 2, 2019 using the call-in numbers below:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1 (855) 669-9658

International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay Access Code: 3915

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

