Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Quebec Precious Metals Hires Red Cloud

MONTREAL,QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:CJC)(FSE:YXEP)(OTC:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide certain capital markets advisory services for an initial term of six (6) months beginning October 1, 2019. The Company will pay Red Cloud a monthly retainer of $10,000 per month for these services and in addition has granted Red Cloud 270,000 stock options (the "Options") of the Company. Options granted are exercisable for a two-year period from the effective date at a price of $0.235 per common share and will vest immediately. Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. Red Cloud's head office is located in Toronto, Ontario.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Québec, near Newmont Goldcorp Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore this project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur

President

Tel.: 514 951-2730

jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 514 979-4746

nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

