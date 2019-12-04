Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: ATURF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a previously announced meeting held on November 29, 2019, the holders of its outstanding Subscription Receipts issued on July 26, 2019 (the "Subscription Receipts"), passed a special resolution extending the Escrow Release Deadline as defined in the Subscription Receipt Agreement governing the Subscription Receipts, from 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on November 30, 2019 to 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) December 31, 2019, or such later date on or before January 31, 2020 as the Company and PI Financial Corp., as the Lead Agent under the Subscription Receipt Agreement, may agree.

The Subscription Receipts were issued as part of a financing required under the merger agreement dated September 7, 2018, as amended (the "Merger Agreement"), among the Company, 6th Wave Acquisition Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and 6th Wave Innovations Corp. Pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement, in the event that certain Release Conditions, including receipt of approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange for the listing of the Common Shares of the Company and satisfaction of other conditions to the Merger, are not satisfied on or before the Release Deadline, the Subscription Receipts will automatically be cancelled, and the proceeds of the private placement of the Subscription Receipts, plus applicable interest, will be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts.

The Company continues to work diligently with the CSE towards the Listing Approval and closing of the Concurrent Financing.

