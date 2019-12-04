EGF Theramed Health Corp: EGF Theramed Announces Private Placement Financing in Wholly Owned Subsidiary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE:TMED)(OTCQB:EVAHF) (the "Company) wishes to inform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Western Agri Supply Solutions Corp. (the "Issuer" or "WASS") intends to undertake and complete a private placement to raise up to C$200,000 or approximately USD$150,000 by the issuance of up to 100,000 shares of the Issuer at USD $1.50 per share (the "Private Placement"). The Issuer is a private corporation and the Private Placement is only open to qualified investors who are accredited investors. The Company and the Issuer both recognize that in order to maintain and expand the operations of the Issuer, the Issuer needs new injection of capital that is best sourced from potential qualified investors. The Company hereby takes this opportunity to inform its shareholders of the activities involving the Issuer by way of this news release as part of its commitment to enhanced disclosure.

About Western Agri Supply Solutions Corp.

Western Agri Supply Solutions Corp. (the "Issuer" or "WASS") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is operating in the field of biomass aggregation and plant oils extraction. It is not a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction.

About EGF THERAMED HEALTH CORP. (CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. is a technology company focused in the healthcare and life sciences sector to develop a personalized healthcare system. The company through its subsidiaries has assets and technologies involved in extracting and purifying botanical extracts, creating formulations, and with its medical device technology monitoring capabilities. EGF Theramed's unique combination of technologies may allow it to be the first to be able to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated "Natural Products and Herbal Health System" for monitoring, dosing, and recording the effects of natural products on your cardiovascular system.

Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators and on the OTC Markets website which is posted on www.sedar.com, https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/egf-theramed-health-corp, and http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EVAHF/filings. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), or any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

The Issuer or "WASS" is not a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction and none of its securities are listed for trading on any exchange or trading platform and they may never be listed for trading ever in the future.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

