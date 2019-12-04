Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the appointment of John Vanosdall as a Deputy Chief Accountant (Accounting Group) in the agency's Office of the Chief Accountant.

As Deputy Chief Accountant, Mr. Vanosdall will lead the activities of the office's accounting group, which includes understanding investor and other perspectives on accounting matters and consulting with public companies, auditors, and divisions and offices within the SEC on the application of accounting standards and financial disclosure requirements. Mr. Vanosdall will also assist the office in assisting to discharge the Commission's oversight of the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Mr. Vanosdall joins the SEC with expertise in a wide range of technical accounting and mergers and acquisitions matters. He joins the SEC from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he was a partner in the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice. Mr. Vanosdall previously served as a professional accounting fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant.

Mr. Vanosdall's work has included a focus on revenue, business combinations, segments, disposal transactions, fair value measurements, and compensation arrangements. He has extensive experience advising companies on the application of both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and International Financial Reporting Standards.

"I am appreciative and very excited that John has agreed to return to the Office of the Chief Accountant to oversee the accounting group," said SEC Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia. "John's diverse experiences in public accounting and as a professional accounting fellow at the SEC combined with his deep technical knowledge on accounting matters will be extremely valuable as we work closely with various stakeholders on challenging accounting and disclosure matters."

"I appreciate the opportunity to return to work at the Commission and in particular I am thrilled to be able to work with the talented and highly dedicated professionals within the Office of the Chief Accountant. Importantly, I am also looking forward to ensuring investors continue to receive high quality financial information," said Mr. Vanosdall.

Mr. Vanosdall earned a MBA and B.S. in Business Administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He is a Certified Public Accountant in California.