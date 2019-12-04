Fifteen new disruptive projects and startups from Belgium, China, France, India, South Africa and the U.S. join the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program

New incubator and fab lab partners including Centech in Canada and OuiCrea in China will empower early stage projects from the outset

Since 2015, the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab has evaluated nearly 500 projects and grown its network of mentors to 1,200

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced new milestones for its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab open innovation laboratory and accelerator program. Furthering its mission to nurture disruptive innovations that positively impact society, Dassault Systèmes has extended the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab's reach by welcoming new startups, incubator partners and fab lab partners into its global ecosystem. The announcement was made at the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Rendez-vous event December 3 at the Atelier des Lumières digital art center in Paris.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Boston (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

Fifteen new startups hailing from Belgium, China, France, India, South Africa and the U.S. have joined the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab accelerator program, where they can access the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to digitally develop transformative projects that contribute to one or more of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to impact society, as well as benefit from mentoring and expertise. Startups include: AgreenCulture (smart agriculture robotics), DAMAE Medical (device to detect skin cancer), FEops (patient-specific simulations for heart interventions), Gyrolift (new mobility solution), Inali (affordable hand prosthesis), PKvitality (bio-wearable solution for diabetics), and SparkCharge (portable and ultrafast electrical charging unit). Community-based projects include Magic Wheelchair (non-profit organization that builds epic costumes for kids in wheelchairs) and Open R2 (to design and engineer the famous robot R2-D2).

The startups are the latest additions to an accelerator program that has reviewed more than 500 ideas, many of which have significantly advanced in their development: Biomodex is now producing its 3D-printed personalized organs for simulation of surgery, opened an office in Boston, and raised its second round of funding; EEL Energy successfully tested its membrane with a French institute; Syos has now sold more than 11,000 tailored musical instruments; and XSun showcased its unmanned long-range solar drone at its own booth at the Paris Air Show.

Since establishing the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in France in 2015, Dassault Systèmes has expanded it to the U.S. and India, and now counts more than 25 incubator, accelerator, educational, entrepreneurial, technology and fab lab partners worldwide. As an open collaborative accelerator, it has also teamed up with multinational companies to co-accelerate promising projects in specific industries. Its growing community of 1,200 mentors provides expertise in disciplines ranging from design and simulation to regulatory and marketing.

New partners in 2019 include startup incubators MIT Enterprise Forum CEE in Poland, Greentown Labs in the U.S., Centech in Canada, OuiCrea in China, and Tshimologong in South Africa; the business school HEC in France; and the Communautique FabLab in Canada.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab is an example of the power of collective intelligence, open innovation, and digital cloud platforms to enable breakthrough innovations for the greater good that align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," said Frédéric Vacher, Head of Innovation, Dassault Systèmes. "Dassault Systèmes is looking extensively to support these goals through early stage startup projects and communities, to further reinforce this mission and contribute from the bottom up to make a better world."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

