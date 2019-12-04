Cembra Money Bank and LIPO enter into partnership: the new LIPO Mastercard will be launched

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG and LIPO Einrichtungsmärkte AG have concluded a cooperation agreement for a new LIPO Mastercard to be launched. The agreement runs until 2024 with an option to extend.

The cooperation permits Cembra to further expand its position on the Swiss credit card market. Due to its partnerships with Migros, TCS, Conforama and Fnac, Cembra already has more than 900,000 credit card customers. The Bank also operates its own credit card programme.

Jörg Fohringer, Cembra Managing Director B2B, says: "We are very pleased about the new collaboration with LIPO. It allows us to further expand and to offer the customers of LIPO a very attractive credit card with no annual fee and with a worldwide loyalty bonus programme."

The LIPO Einrichtungsmärkte AG is one of the five largest Swiss furniture companies and is represented at 22 locations throughout Switzerland. LIPO CEO Adrian Grossholz says: "With Cembra we have found the ideal partner for launching our free LIPO credit card. We are pleased to be able to offer our customers an attractive loyalty programme tailored to LIPO."

