Nordic Nanovector: New preclinical Data Offer Insights Into Enhancing Betalutin-Based Therapies in NHL

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that new data from preclinical studies investigating the effect of Betalutin (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) on non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cell lines will be presented in a poster at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (7-10 December 2019 in Orlando, FL, USA).

The ongoing research programme aims to investigate resistance mechanisms that enable NHL cells to survive Betalutin treatment and to identify molecules that, when used in combination with Betalutin, could overcome that resistance. The findings of this research could direct future programmes designed to expand the use of Betalutin-based therapies in NHL patients.

The research being presented at ASH builds on data previously presented (at the European Haematology Association annual meeting in June 2018) describing how a screen of more than 50 different NHL cell lines identified some cell lines that were resistant to Betalutin. Two resistant cell lines were aggressive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cell lines (the double-hit/double-expressor ABC-DLBCL cell lines RIVA and U2932).

The new poster reports how these two aggressive DLBCL cell lines have been used in a new screen where Betalutin has been combined with 384 different anti-cancer drugs to identify the Betalutin/drug combinations that could potentially contribute to reverting resistance.

Jostein Dahle, Chief Scientific Officer of Nordic Nanovector, said: "Our ongoing research programmes and collaborations continue to help us understand how NHL cells react to Betalutin treatment. Understanding the mechanisms of resistance to Betalutin, and how to overcome them, is crucial for being able to deliver optimal treatment to patients with difficult to treat tumours. In the case of Betalutin-based treatment, which to date has demonstrated an encouraging clinical profile, such combination strategies could further enhance its potential to become an important option for NHL patients."

Abstract 2574

Abstract title: The Dual Cell Cycle Kinase Inhibitor JNJ-7706621 Reverses Resistance to CD37 Targeted Radioimmunotherapy in Activated B Cell like Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Cell Lines

Authors: G.E. Rødland et al.

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology, Drug Resistance-Lymphoid and Other Diseases: Poster II

Date: Sunday, 8 December 2019

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern time

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

The abstract is available at https://ash.confex.com/ash/2019/webprogram/Paper123287.html and the poster will be published on the Nordic Nanovector website to coincide with the session.

About ASH

The ASH annual meeting is the premier event for scientific exchange in the field of haematology, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from all over the world. Typically, more than 5,000 scientific abstracts are submitted each year, and more than 3,000 abstracts are accepted for oral and poster presentations through an extensive peer review process. https://hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector--new-preclinical-data-offer-insights-into-enhancing-betalutin-based-therapies-in-n,c2981512