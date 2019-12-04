The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 04.12.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 04.12.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA HOB XFRA CA4356311064 HOLLISTER BIOSCIENCES INC EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA P31Q XFRA CA6218862093 MOUNT LOGAN CAP. INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA OUH3 XFRA CA96041W2076 WESTKAM GOLD EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 6T8 XFRA KYG365731069 FOS.TOUR.GRP EO-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 21VA XFRA US69949M1009 PARINGA RESOURCES ADR/50 EQ00 EQU EUR N