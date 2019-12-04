Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
04.12.19
08:03 Uhr
6,150 Euro
-0,200
-3,15 %
04.12.2019 | 08:04
AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, December 3

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 December 2019:

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:8,358%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 501 591,23
Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:8,558%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 094 919,45
Interest period:11 September 2019 to 10 December 2019
Payment date:11 December 2019
Date convention:Following Business Day

4 December 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2019 PR Newswire