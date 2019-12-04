Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Xetra
03.12.19
17:03 Uhr
23,060 Euro
-0,370
-1,58 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,395
23,765
08:05
23,350
23,750
08:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2019 | 08:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ahold Delhaize announces new €1 billion share buyback program for 2020

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 4, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today announces a new €1 billion share buyback program starting at the beginning of 2020.

Maintaining a balanced approach between funding growth in key channels and returning excess liquidity to shareholders is part of Ahold Delhaize's financial framework and supports its Leading Together strategy. The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

The program will be executed by intermediaries, allowing the execution of share repurchases in the open market during open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at Ahold Delhaize's 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders on April 10, 2019, and the authority (if granted) by the 2020 annual general meeting on April 8, 2020.

Ahold Delhaize will provide regular updates on the progress of the program by means of press releases.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)