Ahold Delhaize announces new €1 billion share buyback program for 2020

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 4, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today announces a new €1 billion share buyback program starting at the beginning of 2020.

Maintaining a balanced approach between funding growth in key channels and returning excess liquidity to shareholders is part of Ahold Delhaize's financial framework and supports its Leading Together strategy. The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

The program will be executed by intermediaries, allowing the execution of share repurchases in the open market during open and closed periods. The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at Ahold Delhaize's 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders on April 10, 2019, and the authority (if granted) by the 2020 annual general meeting on April 8, 2020.

Ahold Delhaize will provide regular updates on the progress of the program by means of press releases.