Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Primary insider notice

SpareBank 1 SMN has decided that CEO Jan-Frode Janson shall be offered in the first year of employment to buy up to 30.000 equity certificates with a discount of 30 percent with 3 years lock-up period. SpareBank 1 SMN has today, 3 December 2019, bought 15,000 equity certificates with an average price of NOK 96.7053. These equity certificates are transferred to Jan-Frode Janson according to these terms. The bank holds 625 own certificates after this transaction. Jan-Frode Janson owns 30,000 certificates after this transaction. This is the last purchase in relation to the agreement mentioned above.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act