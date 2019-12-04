The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 5 December 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,738,330,817 shares (DKK 173,833,081.70) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,104,523 shares (DKK 110,452.30) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,739,435,340 shares (DKK 173,943,534) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · DKK 0.86 - 283,332 shares · DKK 0.95 - 300,000 shares · DKK 1.01 - 224,582 shares · DKK 1.06 - 100,000 shares · DKK 1.12 - 44,444 shares · DKK 2.06 - 122,165 shares · DKK 2.19 - 30,000 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749146