ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Citynet (HALL AG Kommunal GmbH) has deployed the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution in its backbone network. The technology is now enhancing performance and reducing operating costs in the municipal utility and telecommunications provider's infrastructure. With real-time insight into its fiber network, Citynet is able to rapidly locate and repair fiber breaks with minimal disruption, reducing truck rolls, lowering carbon footprint and improving sustainability. The solution ensures optimal service at carrier handover points and supports the delivery of high-value SLAs. Technical support and maintenance is provided by ADVA's partner Componet.

"The ADVA ALM enables our repair teams to quickly detect and pinpoint any degradation in our fiber plant. It means no more wasted hours on futile site visits. With proactive maintenance we can also resolve many more issues before services are affected so that outages can be avoided altogether. In fact, the ADVA ALM is so effective that we expect the amortization within the coming months," said Manuel Kofler, head of IT division, Citynet. "This simple device helps us deliver unbeatable performance and increase the value of our SLAs. Yet it's the boost to sustainability that makes the ADVA ALM valuable both now and in the future. Reducing truck rolls is key to tackling our carbon footprint and protecting our environment in the long term."

The ADVA ALM is now proactively assuring Citynet's fiber infrastructure throughout western Austria. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 platform and FSP 150 multi-layer edge technology, the regional backbone network is fully protected by round-the-clock service-agnostic monitoring and managed by ADVA's powerful and easy-to-use Ensemble Controller. Now, Citynet can instantly and precisely locate breaks that could threaten mission-critical services. Maintenance teams can also quickly ascertain whether impairments are in Citynet's own fiber plant or on a carrier's side of the network. What's more, ADVA's passive sensors are deployed in sites with no available power for remote link monitoring of utility holes and ducts.

"Our unique monitoring technology has already had a significant impact on Citynet's network and on the people who depend on it. With proactive, in-service monitoring of the integrity and performance of its fiber, Citynet is guaranteeing availability and safeguarding vital services," commented Andreas Jelinek, senior director, sales, Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS, ADVA. "Working closely with its team, we've helped Citynet to transform its municipal fiber network into a truly sustainable infrastructure. With our ALM solution, it can concentrate on what it does best, producing sustainable energy and delivering high-quality services, safe in the knowledge that its network is continually monitored and running at maximum efficiency."

