In response to research that reveals that a growing percentage of employees feel their job is more fulfilling when they are provided opportunities to make a positive impact, employee engagement company Reward Gateway announced today it has partnered with GlobalGiving, a global crowdfunding community connecting donors and companies with nonprofits. The partnership enables Reward Gateway clients and their employees to donate easily to more than 4,000 vetted nonprofit projects and organizations around the world right from the Reward Gateway platform.

The announcement follows a recent study by the Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship's Community Involvement which found that companies are now committed to making their community involvement initiatives as strategic as they are impactful. For example, 2019 data reveals that:

Nearly all (95 percent) of companies surveyed have a community involvement strategy (including giving, volunteering, or both) or are in the process of setting one up, an increase of 13 percent from nearly a decade ago.

95 percent of companies in the current study found a positive correlation between participation in employee volunteer programs and employee engagement scores.

The new charitable giving capability gives employees access to thousands of non-profits, special programs, and even disaster relief efforts, aggregated into a single view that can be sorted by name, industry or cause. Workers can select the amount they want to donate by using employee rewards or discount savings earned on the Reward Gateway platform. Because GlobalGiving is seamlessly integrated with the Reward Gateway platform, employees can donate peer or manager-awarded funds earned on the platform quickly and easily.

According to Rob Boland, Group Director of Product and Client Success at Reward Gateway:

"Low unemployment rates and the ongoing war for talent have created a new focus on the needs of the employee to bolster recruitment and retention efforts. At the same time, employees want more from their employer than a paycheck. They want a sense of pride and fulfillment from their work, a purpose and a company whose values match their own. Our partnership with Global Giving allows our clients to weave charitable giving into their overall employee engagement strategy, alongside recognition and reward, communications, feedback and more."

GlobalGiving Executive Director, Rachel Smith, says:

"We are excited to partner with Reward Gateway on this initiative, offering an easy and trusted way for their clients and employees to donate to vetted nonprofit projects and organisations they care about. Technology provides a great opportunity to connect people in new ways and provide innovative solutions to connect companies with charitable causes. As the workforce changes, more employees are looking for a sense of social purpose through their work. Through our partnership with Reward Gateway, we're hoping to help companies and employees accelerate community-led change and have a global impact."

About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps more than 1,800 of the world's leading companies, in 23 countries, to attract, engage, and retain their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings employee benefits, discounts and perks, recognition and reward, employee well-being, employee communications, and employee surveys into one unified hub. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, and McDonald's. For more information, please visit www.rewardgateway.com.

Reward Gateway. The Employee Engagement Platform.

About GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving is the first and largest crowdfunding community connecting nonprofits, companies, and donors around the world. We make it possible for local organizations to access the tools, training, and support they need to become more effective. To learn more about how your nonprofit or company can partner with GlobalGiving, please visit www.globalgiving.org.

