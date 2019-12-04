Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019

WKN: 850471 ISIN: US0970231058 Ticker-Symbol: BCO 
Xetra
03.12.19
17:35 Uhr
314,00 Euro
-11,15
-3,43 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
315,40
316,70
09:10
315,25
316,45
09:10
ARCONIC
ARCONIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
ARCONIC INC27,480-0,38 %
BOEING COMPANY314,00-3,43 %