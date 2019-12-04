VW, Daimler Executive Alvaro Ramis Joins Bestmile as VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestmile, the leading Fleet Orchestration Platform used to plan, manage, and optimize autonomous and human-driven mobility services, announces today the appointment of mobility services business leader Alvaro Ramis to the position of Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances. In this role, Alvaro Ramis will nurture and expand Bestmile's relationships with strategic and technology partners.

"Alvaro understands firsthand the importance of building partnerships with cities and other companies to deliver successful mobility services, having established multi-national partnerships in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America," said Raphael Gindrat, CEO and cofounder of Bestmile. "It takes an ecosystem of businesses and technologies to deliver next generation mobility services, and Alvaro has the vision and experience to ensure that Bestmile has the right partners and relationships."

Prior to joining Bestmile, Ramis led several autonomous and human-driven mobility services at Volkswagen, which included the role of Head of Global Market Development and Partnerships at ridesharing pioneer MOIA and the initial set up of the mobility project of Electrify America, the largest electric charging infrastructure in North America. Ramis also worked as Chief Marketing Officer at Daimler's Car2Go business.

"I know from experience that fleet orchestration is critical to enabling mobility services to deliver on the promise of moving more people with fewer vehicles," Ramis said. "Bestmile's technology and team are second to none and I am excited to be a part of the company."

Ramis holds an MBA from IESE Business School, an M.S. in Corporate Communications from Boston University, and a B.S. in Marketing Communications from Elon University.

Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform is the only solution of its kind that supports autonomous and human-driven vehicles of any brand or type and enables them to work together as efficient, intelligent fleets. Mobility service providers around the world use the platform to transform vehicles into fleets that deliver high value ridehailing, robotaxi, micro-transit and autonomous shuttle services capable of transporting more people with fewer vehicles while meeting traveler expectations and business requirements.

