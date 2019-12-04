New platform capabilities will enable Communication Service Providers to monetize 5G investments at scale, introducing new services and business models quickly and easily

BearingPoint//Beyond today announced that its Infonova Digital Business Platform is now 5G-ready, enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) around the world to create, experiment, launch and monetize new 5G offerings at speed and at scale. The Infonova platform has already been selected by major CSPs, including NTT Group and Tata Communications.

As 5G rolls out across the globe, new opportunities emerge for CSPs and their partners to develop new business models, use cases and applications that make use of 5G's high-speed, low latency and always-on mobile connectivity. However research has demonstrated that, in order to succeed in the multi-trillion dollar enterprise services market, CSPs must adopt leaner, more agile operations that prioritize experimentation, collaboration, innovation, and rapid time to market.

To monetize 5G at scale, CSPs must ensure that their operational and business support systems can meet four main requirements:

Orchestration and delivery of complex solutions spanning both different types of networks (e.g: 4G, Fiber,5G) and different sources of services (e.g. edge, AR, VR)

Flexibility in charging and monetization capabilities enabling CSPs to bundle and price anything from network slicing and consumer IoT, to industrial IoT solutions

The development of partner ecosystems enabling CSPs to truly co-invent and co-create joint solutions with multiple third parties that better fit customer needs

Increased operational agility and speed with cloud native solutions

The 5G-ready Infonova Digital Business Platform has been designed to deliver precisely these capabilities, enabling CSPs to:

Reduce risk by rapidly experimenting, launching and monetizing new offerings and scale with success, due to its SaaS delivery model

Achieve fast and simple integration with their business and operational landscape by using a comprehensive library of Open APIs and a flexible microservices and containerized architecture delivered in cloud native environments

Offer advanced charging and billing capabilities ready to support any pricing model, including network slicing offerings

Bundle anything with connectivity especially important for consumer IoT, OTT services and enterprise solutions (e.g. Industrial IoT, Autonomous driving) as a result of its flexible catalogue

Access comprehensive order management and service fulfillment functionalities, managing the challenge and complexity of dynamic 5G service activation, diversity of devices and network functions

Support multiple business partners on a single platform, allowing CSPs to easily and dynamically exchange offerings, orchestrate and monetize B2B2X, B2B, IoT marketplace, B2C and wholesale 5G use cases with an ecosystem of partners

"If CSPs are to capitalize on 5G opportunities especially those presented by the multi-trillion-dollar enterprise services market they need to start embracing digital business platforms. These platforms enable them to create new B2B2x business models with partner ecosystems, packaging 5G connectivity with devices, applications, IoT capabilities and AI into entirely new products and services," said Angus Ward, CEO of BearingPoint//Beyond. "Our Infonova Digital Business Platform helps CSPs do just that. By using our platform, CSPs can roll out new, complex, partner-driven offerings quickly and reach new lucrative vertical sectors and customers."

"IDC believes that multi-partner relationships are a growing domain in the digital world and will need platforms such as BearingPoint//Beyond's digital business platform to orchestrate and monetize them effectively," commented Mark Thomason, Research Director, IDC Digital Business Models and Monetization.

About BearingPoint//Beyond

BearingPoint//Beyond is a BSS and digital platform solution provider helping businesses to innovate and grow revenue in face of digital disruption.

Using the SaaS-based Infonova digital platform, BearingPoint//Beyond gives organizations the ability to experiment, launch and monetize new offerings at speed, with minimum risk and cost. Building connections between technologies and partners, enabling them to collaborate, co-innovate and expand their reach with an ecosystem of partners. Bringing them closer to their customers, helping you drive higher efficiency and automation, and becoming more agile in the face of competition.

BearingPoint//Beyond is part of BearingPoint.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

