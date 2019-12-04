



Toyota City, Japan, Dec 4, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Panasonic Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation announced that they have confirmed the location and executive structure of Prime Life Technologies Corporation, a new joint venture in the field of town development. The two companies concluded contracts aimed at the establishment of Prime Life Technologies on May 9, 2019, and since then they have been making preparations to establish the new company.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.