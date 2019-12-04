Featured presentation at DevOps World Lisbon highlights TOPdesk's path to optimal software delivery management

DEVOPS WORLD JENKINS WORLD-Today at DevOps World Lisbon, TOPdesk, a leading global provider of innovative enterprise service management solutions, will share its approach to accelerating software delivery from days to minutes.

Jeroen Boks, CIO at TOPdesk, will present at DevOps World Lisbon about TOPdesk's journey to accelerating software delivery and adding business value for TOPdesk customers. Boks' presentation is entitled "From Silos of ESM DevOps to Software Delivery Management," and his session is Wednesday, December 4, from 14:45 15:30 in Auditorium VI.

Agile and DevOps practices can often cause a mismatch between the software delivery lifecycle, IT service management and ITIL practices, causing organisations to experience friction in IT and customer service teams. At TOPdesk, features were either being developed so fast that the service desk couldn't keep up, or too slowly and deemed as too little, too late by customers.

TOPdesk turned to CloudBees for an application release orchestration (ARO) solution that allowed its IT teams to implement fast and adapt easily, with insight and control of all types of releases, at scale. Using CloudBees Flow, TOPdesk closed the feedback loop from deployment to the customer experience and back again by actively engaging its service desk in the process. Implementing CloudBees Flow at TOPdesk has helped to eliminate release anxiety, streamline its service desk and improve the customer experience by actively using customer feedback to influence the development priorities.

"A key pillar of our business is to ensure that we are not operating in silos. As a team, we must identify any gaps in our deployment and customer support process in order to improve the experience for our customer services team and our customers," said Boks. "With CloudBees Flow, we've been able to significantly reduce the deployment times from days to minutes and gain valuable insights about which of our services are more successful than others."

CloudBees Flow has also enabled a 200 percent increase in the number of deployments and a 50 percent reduction in the time required for deployments. These improvements have increased collaboration between the customer service and development teams and created a more engaging customer experience.

"We're thrilled to be working with a fast-moving business that shares our goal of always putting customers first," says CloudBees CEO and co-founder Sacha Labourey. "It can be easy to think that DevOp is just about speed, but it is also about confidence and the peace of mind that processes and builds are following the best path. To do that, companies need to balance speed with quality and business value; that's how CloudBees is most helpful. It's not only about the technology, but also about how technology is implemented to drive customer value."

Additional resources

Learn more about TOPdesk

Attend Jeroen Boks presentation at DevOps World Jenkins World Lisbon

Wednesday, December 4, 14:45

Auditorium VI

Wednesday, December 4, 14:45 Auditorium VI Learn more about CloudBees Flow and application release orchestration

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by offering the world's first end-to-end continuous software delivery management system (SDM). For millions of developers and product teams driving innovation for businesses large or small, SDM builds on continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) to enable all functions and teams within and around the software delivery organization to best work together to amplify value creation.

CloudBees is the CI, CD and application release orchestration (ARO) powerhouse, built on the commercial success of its products as well as its open source leadership. CloudBees is the largest contributor to Jenkins and Jenkins X, and a founding member of the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). From startups with full-stack developers practicing NoOps to large Fortune 100 companies, CloudBees enables all software-driven organizations to intelligently deploy the right capabilities at the right time.

Over 3,500 of the world's best-known brands and over 50% of the Fortune 500 depend on CloudBees because of its ability to work across any cloud, in any development environment and to balance corporate governance and control with developer flexibility and freedom. CloudBees is home to the world's leading DevOps experts, helping thousands of companies harness the power of "continuous everything" and putting them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to great business value.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops software and provides ESM consultancy to help over 5,000 organizations worldwide to efficiently manage the services they provide, for over 25 years. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations to effectively collaborate between all involved service providers in the value chain to support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. It serves all sized organizations, from small businesses to large multinationals. The TOPdesk solutions can be tailored to meet every organization's needs. TOPdesk has 15 branches worldwide with more than 750 colleagues: in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. www.TOPdesk.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005222/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Francesco Tius

CloudBees PR

cloudbeesUK@axicom.com

+44 7921 058 736

Scott E. Rupp

TOPdesk PR

scottrupp@millerrupp.com

941-794-5137