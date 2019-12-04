Trust in the quality of content from syndicated B2B publishers is the biggest concern maintains Publish Interactive

Corporate users of syndicated B2B market research reports consider that trust in the publisher's integrity is a key influencer when making a buying decision, says a new whitepaper from Publish Interactive, a leading publishing tech provider.

Key Drivers to Build Trust in Analysis How market analysts and competitive intelligence professionals buy, use and apply research in their work says that buyers most often look to publishers of market reports for a second opinion backed with robust proprietary data. Often trust in a publisher's brand is the most significant differentiator for in choosing which content to buy.

The whitepaper says that fifteen years ago the most important purchasers of syndicated reports were company librarians, who held and disseminated knowledge. Today, corporate libraries are a rarity, and purchasing decisions are often made by staff on a self-serve basis, meaning that publishers now have to convince end-users of the value of their content.

Edwin Bailey, Director of Strategy at Publish Interactive said, "Trust is all important. Both publishers and analysts must build and retain their reputation and ensure that their data and opinion use fact not conjecture to provide reliable actionable insight". He added: "Interestingly there are parallels between the trust that buyers place in syndicated research and the trust that senior teams place in internal analysts. Our research shows that in-house analysts must have the ear of the senior management and be robust in their views for their work to be impactful".

The whitepaper draws on three months of primary research into the challenges that in-house corporate competitive intelligence and market analysis departments face in their work.

The research shows that 68% of corporate market intelligence departments purchase fewer than 15 reports a year.



