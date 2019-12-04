NNIT A/S: NNIT and Bang & Olufsen sign agreement on Cloud Operation Services

Press release

NNIT and Bang & Olufsen sign agreement on Cloud Operation Services

13 years of collaboration continues as Bang & Olufsen moves its IT infrastructure to the cloud to strengthen automation and become more agile at scale.

Copenhagen, December 4, 2019 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has signed a new cloud operation services agreement with Bang & Olufsen.

The company, already a client at NNIT, is moving a large part of IT infrastructure to the cloud in Microsoft Azure. Following the agreement, NNIT will handle Bang & Olufsen's cloud transition and continue helping them select and optimize the use of the most relevant solutions.

"Like most global companies with the need for a modernized IT infrastructure, B&O has a focus on automation and agile at scale, and we look forward to continue supporting their transition to the cloud," explains Senior Vice President at NNIT, Jacob Hahn Michelsen.

Jan Topp, Head of Group IT at Bang & Olufsen, is pleased with the continued collaboration:

"We look forward to expanding our collaboration with NNIT in the cloud. NNIT understands our cloud journey and delivers solutions that support our digital transformation."

The agreement is effective as of November 2019. The collaboration between Bang & Olufsen and NNIT dates to 2007 when NNIT won a tender for SAP operations and helped B&O move their ERP systems to a Microsoft SQL platform. An agreement regarding infrastructure was added in 2012, and today the collaboration focuses on B&O's digital transformation and automation.

About NNIT

NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry and the Danish private and public sector. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry's strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients' software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

About B&O

https://www.bang-olufsen.com/en

