Partnerize and ZINE Partner to Provide End-to-End Influencer Marketing Measurement and Influencer Partnership Opportunities for Leading Brands

The solution makes it easy for brands to prove influencer marketing ROI

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2019, the leader in AI-powered partner automation, today announced a turnkey integration with ZINE , a global leader in influencer marketing. The integration gives brands a premium influencer discovery process with the tools to more effectively manage and grow their influencer campaigns.



Influencer marketing investment is expected to reach US$10 billion by 2021, and brands need stronger data and analytics around the influencer channel. With this integration, enterprises using the Partnerize platform will be able to discover, recruit, and onboard influencers to their partner marketing programs from ZINE's global network. This collaboration will also allow influencers and brands to accurately assess their revenue contributions using familiar tools and measures.

Influencers will be able to search for participating Partnerize-enabled brands in ZINE, apply to their campaigns, and access Partnerize tracking from the ZINE interface. In an industry first, brands will see engagement together with conversion reporting in a single view, providing a rich data set that empowers brands to understand the full impact of their influencer activity.

"As influencer marketing starts to evolve into a performance-based payment model, better data and measurement become critical," said Caroline Duong CEO/Founder at ZINE. "This integration with Partnerize provides our customers with the conversion data they need. It also gives our influencers the opportunity for broader exposure to world-class brands with whom they can create meaningful and authentic campaigns."

"By integrating with ZINE, we are making managing influencer campaigns a more seamless experience for all involved, and providing the most complete reporting possible," said Matt Simmonds, Chief Product Officer at Partnerize. "For the first time, brands will be able to see engagement metrics such as likes, shares, and impressions for influencer content alongside conversion reporting. This represents a huge leap forward for brands looking to reward influencers based on their true ROI."

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partner Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 11 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com .

About Zine

ZINE helps marketers optimise content creation from authentic influencers and measure the success of influencer marketing campaigns. Our proprietary technology provides a complete solution to managing influencer campaigns, including sourcing, vetting, contracting, content approval, reporting, and payment. To date, our in-house Influencer Marketing team, alongside our global clients, have successfully run over 1,000 campaigns on the ZINE platform. With our advanced analytics and first-party data insights, we can identify the most relevant and effective influencers for our clients, whilst our influencer management solution provides the most effective tools for influencer activation and community management at scale. We unlock the true ROI of influencer marketing across organic reach, content creation and paid activities - without losing the personal touch.

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson, WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com