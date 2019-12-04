The U.S. business built and sold record-setting gallium-arsenide solar cells but its parent has seemingly run out of patience. Having failed to give its workers notice of the move, Hanergy is either in contravention of U.S. employment law, 'faltering' or subject to 'unforeseen business circumstances'. From pv magazine USA. Several of the 250 workers employed by Hanergy-owned Alta Devices, the world record efficiency holder for single-junction solar cells, have told pv magazine the company has furloughed almost all staff in Sunnyvale, California without pay or notice. Chinese thin-film manufacturer ...

