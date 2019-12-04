Clear Leisure Plc - Update on Mediapolis Auction Proceeds

4 December 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Update onProceeds from Mediapolis Land Auction

Further to its announcement on 22 November 2019, the Company reports that the Court of Ivrea has ruled on the distribution of funds from the sale of the Mediapolis land assets. The ruling requires the auctioneer to transfer to the receiver in charge of the liquidation of the asset the sum of €1,938,469.98.

The Company will make a further announcement once it has been informed by its Italian lawyers of the timing of the transfer of funds to Clear Leisure 2017 Ltd.

