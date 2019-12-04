Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M0GQ ISIN: ES0157261019 Ticker-Symbol: 41L 
Frankfurt
04.12.19
08:04 Uhr
23,700 Euro
+0,200
+0,85 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,400
23,700
10:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA23,700+0,85 %