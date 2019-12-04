An Indian research team has analyzed around 300 scientific studies about PV panel waste containing carcinogenic metals. The researchers said solar module recycling is not economically profitable and policy support is necessary to avoid panels being dumped in landfill.Researchers at the department of civil engineering of the Indian Institute of Technology have reviewed around 300 studies concerned with carcinogenic waste in PV panels published between 2000 and 2018. In the study Initial metal contents and leaching rate constants of metals leached from end-of-life solar photovoltaic waste: An integrative ...

