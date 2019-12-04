InterVenn Biosciences today announced that it has made its proprietary mass spectrometry analysis software available for public use. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, OpenPIP dramatically reduces the time and cost of integrating and quantifying mass spectrometry data while increasing the quality of output by eliminating observer-based bias. The announcement was made at BioData World Congress 2019, taking place this week in Basel, Switzerland.

This AI-based software is accessed via the Google Cloud Platform and has demonstrated over 99 percent concordance with human peak selection. A publication detailing the specific neural network architecture is currently undergoing peer review. Interested scientists may access the OpenPIP platform at https://openpip.intervenn.bio.

"By sharing with the greater mass spec community one component of the powerful platform we have built, we are hopeful to inspire collaborations that can find new solutions to some of the biggest challenges we are facing in diseases like cancer," said Aldo Carrascoso, chief executive officer of InterVenn BioSciences.

OpenPIP has been instrumental for InterVenn for the analysis of high throughput glycoproteomic signatures as highly accurate biomarkers for disease states, as well as for advanced drug target discovery. The company's first product, an ovarian cancer test to distinguish malignant pelvic tumors from benign ones without having to undergo surgery, is currently actively enrolling patients in a multicenter clinical trial (V.O.C.A.L.) in the U.S. and Asia. Last month, the company announced positive interim results, confirming that the InterVenn test performance significantly exceeds that of the currently most widely used ovarian cancer test, CA 125, with both markedly better specificity and sensitivity.

InterVenn BioSciences is exhibiting at Booth 44 in the Startup Zone at BioData World, Europe's largest big data in pharmaceutical development and healthcare congress. The event was designed to drive change and collaboration through innovative methods and has since been used in global change implementation strategy by, Roche, Merck and NASA.

To find out more about InterVenn Biosciences and how the company is leveraging artificial intelligence and mass spectrometry to transform medical technology, visit https://intervenn.bio. For all general and media inquiries about InterVenn Biosciences, please contact Andrea Vuturo at press@venn.bio.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform using AI and mass spectrometry for next-gen precision medicine. The company's applications include diagnostics/prognostics for ovarian, pancreatic, liver, breast, and kidney cancer, together with applications from the Vista suite of solutions for treatment and monitoring, immune profiling, patient stratification, and disease progression. For more information about InterVenn Biosciences, please visit the company's website.

