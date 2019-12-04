Technavio has been monitoring the global peripheral guidewires market and the market is poised to grow by USD 162.8 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Peripheral Guidewires Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Application (Interventional and Diagnostic), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive (MI) procedures. In addition, advances in guidewire technology are anticipated to further boost the growth of the peripheral guidewires market.

Minimally invasive procedures are replacing conventional surgical procedures to ensure better outcomes and cut down on the overall healthcare cost. MI procedures help to lower the chances of infection, eliminates complications, and shortens the duration of hospital stay. Peripheral guidewires are MI medical supplies that are extensively used to access the peripheral vessels in the body to ensure precision in interventional procedures or surgeries. Therefore, with the increasing preference for MI procedures, the market for peripheral guidewires is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Peripheral Guidewires Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, Established Pharmaceutical Products, and Other products. The company offers HI-TORQUE COMMAND PERIPHERAL GUIDE WIRE and HI-TORQUE SPARTACORE PERIPHERAL GUIDE WIRE.

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following two business units: Medical business and Device business. The company offers Peripheral Guide Wires, Regalia XS 1.0, ASAHI Halberd, ASAHI CHIKAI V, ASAHI Meister 16, and Others.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Avitum, and B. Braun Out Patient Market. The company offers a wide range of tips including straight end and J-tip.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers guidewire, which come with hydrophilic coating.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro, and MedSurg. The company offers Amplatz Super Stiff Guidewire, Magic Torque Guidewire, PLATINUM PLUS, Starter Guidewire, ZIPwire Nitinol Hydrophilic Guidewire, and Others.

Peripheral Guidewires Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Interventional

Diagnostic

Peripheral Guidewires Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

