Infobip Scores Industry Awards From Capacity's Messaging and SMS Global Awards 2019

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communications company and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement has scored two industry awards at the 2019 Messaging and SMS Global Awards hosted by Capacity Media.

The awards received were: Best OTT Partnership and Best RCS Implementation.

The Messaging & SMS Global Awards unite international industry leaders to celebrate and acknowledge the high achievements within the Messaging and SMS eco system.

'These awards present a true celebration of building world-class messaging solutions. It is the dedication, team work, our strong partnerships, and go-getter attitude that have brought us to where we are today. We are especially proud of Capacity's recognition of Infobip's comprehensive omnichannel portfolio including our global enablement of the world's most used Chat Apps like WhatsApp and our commitment to RCS as an impacful, brand-new channel for businesses," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 67 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

Contact:

Tina Loncaric

Global Public Relations Director

Infobip

Tel: +385-99-4699-343

tina.loncaric@infobip.com