Zedge, Inc. To Present At The Twelfth Annual LD Micro Main Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December, 4, 2019 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 3:40PM PST. "We are very excited to present at LD Micro this year, immediately after we announce Q1 FY 2020 earnings on December 10th" said Jonathan Reich, CFO of Zedge who will be speaking and holding one-on-one meetings.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Zedge:

Zedge offers a state-of-the-art digital publishing platform that powers our consumer-facing app availing users with a host of digital content - wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and stickers. We are evolving by developing new apps run on top of our publishing platform and generally focus on the entertainment vertical. Our creators are amateur and professional artists as well as new and major brands who can easily launch a virtual storefront in Zedge where they can market and sell their content to our user base. Our app has been downloaded more than 400 million times, has close to 30 million monthly active users and has consistently averaged in the "Top 60' most popular free apps in Google Play in the US.

Zedge Contact:

Jonathan Reich

ir@zedge.net

